RINEHART, Janet M.



Janet M. Rinehart, age 75, of Centerville, passed away



Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born April 3, 1946, in



Natick, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Vorie and Harriet DeLong. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Marcia Rhone (Myrick). Janet is



survived by her husband of 55 years, Carl; sons, Carl M. Rinehart, Steven Rinehart, Dean



Rinehart, Mark Rinehart; granddaughters, Stephanie Canavan, Alana Rinehart; as well as numerous loving family members and many friends. Janet had been Executive Secretary for the



Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Natick, Mass., before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Janet was an outstanding tennis player and a graceful ice skater. Her favorite place to visit was Cape Cod, particularly watching the sunsets at Skaket Beach in Orleans, Mass., and walking the beach after dark on Nauset Lighthouse Beach. Janet was kind-hearted and respected for her quiet strength and occasional mischievous tendencies.



Janet was happiest when she was with her husband, sons, and granddaughters. She was the glue that held the family



together and loved by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in South Natick, Mass., at a later date.

