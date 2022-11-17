RINEHART, Patricia Ann



Age 78, of West Milton, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born on May 14, 1944, to the late Christopher and Nettie Harritos in Lawrenceburg, IN. Patricia was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She had a kind and loving heart, one of the many ways Patricia expressed her care for others was volunteering over 15 years at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Rinehart.



She is survived by her children Raymond (Sheri) Chester and Mary (Bill) Batin and her grandchildren, Gregory and Leigha.



A visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 11:30 to noon at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia, OH 45377. A Christian Memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at noon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Light Church or Ohio's Hospice in Patricia's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



