RING, Marcia Ann Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Marcia was born in Dayton to the late Roy and Lucille Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ring, who died on the same date in 1996. She was also preceded by her son, Doug; sister, Barbara Jones; and brother, Fred Moore. She is survived by her son, William Daniel (Sonja) Ring; grandson, Ian Ring; sister, Kathleen "Kathy" Mantych; and several nieces and nephews. Marcia was a graduate of Fairmont High School and Miami Valley School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse working at Miami Valley Hospital for many years. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cerebral Palsy Research, Stillwater Center, or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

