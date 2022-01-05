RINGEL, David

RINGEL, Dr. David Neil



Dr. David Neil Ringel, 62 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born on January 15, 1959, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Rita (Kaplan) Ringel and the late Dr. Erich Ringel. He was a graduate of Taft High School, University of Cincinnati, Wright State University, Masters and his DO from The Ohio State University in Athens, Ohio. He is survived by his mother, Rita Ringel; his son, Jordan Ringel; step-daughters, Sarah Kelley, Jessica Ross and Heather Broyles and four step-children. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Erich Ringel and son, Aaron Ringel. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to a charity of the donor's choice. Visitation will be at the Colligan Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 12:00 PM until time of service at 1:00 PM. MASKS REQUIRED. Burial in Beth Israel Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

