Ringleman, William Andrew

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Ringleman, William Andrew "Bill"

Ringleman, William "Bill" Andrew, age 71, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Bill attended the United States Naval Academy and proudly served his country in the Navy. He was a longtime employee of LexisNexis. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ringleman; and by his father, Clarence Ringleman. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sisters, Kathe O'Loughlin and Lynne (Mark) Wysong; step-children, Dianne Dupree, Debbie (Alec) Vaughn, and Joseph (Jessica) Tilton; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, December 19th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
Ravencraft, Franklin Delano
2
Martin, Anna
3
Lykins, Diane
4
Vorhis, Robert
5
Wells, Cecil
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top