Ringleman, William Andrew "Bill"



Ringleman, William "Bill" Andrew, age 71, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Bill attended the United States Naval Academy and proudly served his country in the Navy. He was a longtime employee of LexisNexis. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ringleman; and by his father, Clarence Ringleman. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sisters, Kathe O'Loughlin and Lynne (Mark) Wysong; step-children, Dianne Dupree, Debbie (Alec) Vaughn, and Joseph (Jessica) Tilton; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, December 19th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



