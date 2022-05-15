RINGWALT, Rhonda Lee



62, of Springfield, passed away May 10, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 31, 1959, in Columbus, OH, to Aubrey and Stella Prince. Rhonda enjoyed spending time outdoors and especially loved any time spent with her family. Survivors include her husband of 17 years,



Max Ringwalt; sister, Donna Marcum; brother, Jim (Sueann) Prince; and several beloved nieces and nephews, including Dayten and Alexis Prince. Rhonda will be remembered as a very kind person who always put others first. A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 pm, Saturday, May 21 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

