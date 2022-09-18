RIORDAN, Robert Leon



Age 89, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away Aug. 7, 2022. Born on Aug. 12, 1932, an only child of the late Aden (Web) and Leota (Crawford) Riordan. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, was a builder, land developer and realtor. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonnie, sons Steve (Debby) and Jeff (Erica), seven grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.



Celebration of life service will be at Mountain Park Church, Phoenix at 2 p.m. on Sept. 24, followed by inurnment at



Gilbert Memorial Park. Updates and tributes samaritanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob's memory to Mountain Park Church, Phoenix, Southminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton, and New Hope Presbyterian, Fort Myers, FL. Grateful thanks to Copper Creek Inn Memory Care and Aegis Hospice.

