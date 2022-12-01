RITCHIE, Floyd "Sonny"



Age 77, of Franklin, OH, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Sonny was born on March 27, 1945, in Hazard, KY. He graduated from M.C. Napier High School in Hazard before beginning his career as a diesel engine engineer. Sonny served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He retired from the South Eastern company after 40 years. In his retirement Sonny could most often be found outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, wildlife watching, and most of all fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Angeline Ritchie; siblings, Cora Spencer, Dora Cox, Zoe Brock, Silas Ritchie, Han Ritchie, and Herschel Ritchie. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary E. Ritchie; son, Steve (Alice) Ritchie; grandchildren, Kevin (Beth) Ritchie, Stepfanie (Ron) Sorensen, and Emmaline Ritchie; great-granchildren, Lily, Clover, Toby, Bernadette, and Dorene; and numerous extended family and friends, as well as many beloved squirrels. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 9:30-10:30am at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a funeral service to follow. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

