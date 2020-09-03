RITTER, Charlene

RITTER (Creech), Charlene I. Age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Charlene was a member of Salem Church of God and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Englewood Chapter. She also enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for many families, cooking and being with her family. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Debbie and Ted Stahl of Englewood, Chris Carpenter of Englewood; grandchildren, Casey (Kaylie) Carpenter, Marissa (Tim) Holley, great-grandchildren, Makynleigh, Kendalyn, Gavin, Kerrigan and Corbin Holley, Casey Glen Jr. and Urban Carpenter, step- grandchildren, Lindsay, Ashley and Courtney Stahl, Rob Carpenter, step-great-grandchildren, Zachary, Alex and Jordan Lanning, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Glen Ritter; parents, Charles and Alice (Guisewhite) Creech; brother, Orville Creech and great-grandson, Becker Carpenter. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. John Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God, Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

