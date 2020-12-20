X

RIX, Constance

RIX, Constance E. "Connie"

79 of Springfield, died December 11, 2020, in the Soin

Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 17, 1940, the daughter of Floyd and Mabel Rix. She retired from Trimble. Connie was a member of the Huber Heights

Senior Center and enjoyed watching TV. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Thelma Priwer, Betty Pyles, Jim and Bob Rix. Survivors include her sisters Janice Henson,

Carole (Wilbur) Huff and Vicki (Howard) Ballard; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at the

convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Glen Haven

Memorial Gardens. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com




Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

