RIX, Constance E. "Connie"
79 of Springfield, died December 11, 2020, in the Soin
Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 17, 1940, the daughter of Floyd and Mabel Rix. She retired from Trimble. Connie was a member of the Huber Heights
Senior Center and enjoyed watching TV. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Thelma Priwer, Betty Pyles, Jim and Bob Rix. Survivors include her sisters Janice Henson,
Carole (Wilbur) Huff and Vicki (Howard) Ballard; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held at the
convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Glen Haven
Memorial Gardens. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Funeral Home Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com