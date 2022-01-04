RIX, Ramon R.



Age 83 of West Carrollton passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022. Ramon was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ferris W. and Georgia M. (Fitzwater) Rix. He retired from Chrysler with 30 years of service. Ramon was a Life Member of A.T.A. and Middletown Sportsman's Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Ramon R. Rix, Jr., sister, Beverly Rohler and brother, Dave Rix. He is survived by his wife, Toby A. Rix, daughter, Tara Busher, brother, Robert Rix and granddaughter, Mariah Busher. Funeral services will be Wednesday,



January 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Memorial contributions are asked for Hospice Of Dayton in Ramon's memory.

