ROACH, ROBERT

Robert R. Roach, age 66, of Jamestown, passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born October 17, 1954, in Xenia, the son of Sarah (Sheley) and Merell "Curley" Roach.



Bob is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Douglas and Stephanie Roach of Bellbrook; nieces: Stacey (Paul) Day and Shannon (Garth) Geilenfeldt; great-nieces and nephew: Maddie, Landen and Delaney; and his cat: Cindy Lou Who; as well as many friends.



Bob was very active in the Jamestown community his entire life. He graduated from Greeneview High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Central State University. He retired after 30 years with the Greeneview School system, serving as High School Mathematics Teacher and Athletic Director. He also coached various High School Girls sports teams. Bob was a OHSAA Referee for many High School sporting events throughout the Dayton area. He had served on the Jamestown Water Board and Zoning Board and was an honorary member of the Water Dept. He was known as the community handy man, always willing to help with local projects. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the community charities of Jamestown, specifically Jamestown Cancer Care, the Historical Society or the Food Pantry in his memory.



Graveside services will be held 1 PM Friday, January 22nd at Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown with Pastor Michael Helling officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. Bob's family is grateful for thoughts and prayers extended to them remotely from those unable to attend. Online condolences may be made to



the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.


