ROARK, Everett Lee



"Eddie"



Age 76, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. Everett was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 27, 1944, to the late George and Pearl (Allan) Roark. Known to most as Eddie, he retired from General Mills after a career spanning over 30 years. He was a member of the Hamilton



Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #36 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #407. Eddie was a dedicated Bengals fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Most of all, Eddie enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. Eddie is survived by his loving companion of over 25 years, Nancy Hodge; his son, Jeff Roark; his brothers, Brad and Gil Roark; many extended family members, close friends, and his faithful dog, Paris. Graveside Services will be held at Millville Cemetery, 2289 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ed



Sanders officiating. Online condolences may be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com