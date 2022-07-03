ROBBINS, Lynn

ROBBINS, Dr. Lynn Joseph



Age 75 of Dayton passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton to the late Joseph J. and Helen (nee Eby) Robbins, and survived by his wife Cathy L. (nee Reck) Robbins, cousins Jim and Sandra Robbins and many other cousins, friends, and colleagues. Lynn graduated from Twin Valley High School in West Alexandria and Northwestern University. He attended St. Louis University and immediately upon graduating as a Physician, he proudly served in the US Navy in Vietnam as Chief Medical Officer. After active duty, he attended University of Pittsburgh for his fellowship in micro neurosurgery, where he studied under Dr. Peter Jannetta. Lynn moved back to Dayton, where he met the love of his life, Cathy, at Kettering Medical Center, he as a Neurosurgeon and her as a Nurse Anesthetist. They got married at Grace United Methodist Church in Dayton. He then went on to work as a Neurosurgeon in Cincinnati: at Bethesda North, and as Chief of Surgery at Mercy Fairfield. Lynn came back to Dayton once again to work at Good Samaritan Hospital, and finished his career at Kettering Medical Center, where he retired from in 2017. A Visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. The funeral service will begin at 1pm and burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

