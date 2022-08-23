dayton-daily-news logo
X

ROBBINS, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBBINS, Richard L. "Rick"

76, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Otterbein-Lebanon SeniorLife Community. He was born in Willard, Ohio, on September 29, 1945, to David "Robbie" and Mary Robbins. He grew up in Cocoa Beach, Florida, before moving to Middletown. Rick served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves. His life's work was in printing. He worked at the Western Star in Lebanon, owned Robbins Printing in Monroe, and retired from Minute Man Press in Lebanon. Rick belonged to the Knights of Pythias Lodge and served on many church councils through the years. He worked in pet rescue with his family, finding homes for many homeless cats and dogs. He also loved going to auctions, doing wood-working, and refinishing antiques. Rick leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Diane; daughter, Katie, both who will greatly miss him; his brother, Paul (Barbara); and his beloved animals. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave Robbins; lifelong best friend, Gary Enz; and many more friends. Rick's family gives special thanks to all our friends at Otterbein-Lebanon and Otterbein Hospice for their love and excellent care. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mound Cemetery (section 3) in Monroe with Reverend Sean Lawrence officiating. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
STITT, Donald
2
HEADLEY, Richard
3
MURRAY, David
4
COLE, Maeford
5
GEORGE, Gilbert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top