X

ROBERTS, Audis

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROBERTS, Jr., Audis L.

52, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Audis was born July 25, 1968, in Springfield, Ohio, to Audis and Rebecca (Hickman) Roberts, Sr. He was an avid hunter, loved to grill out and throw darts. He is survived by his loving daughter, Amanda (Coty Mounts) Roberts; his brother, Millard (Christie) Roberts; three nephews, Wesley, Jakup and Colton; the mother of his daughter, Melissa Roberts; and

numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents; and fraternal grandparents. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.