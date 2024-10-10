Roberts, David A.



David A. Roberts, age 83 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 20, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Charles & Minnie (Burdan) Roberts. Mr. Roberts honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired Software Development Manager for NCR with 30 years of service, after his retirement he was a courier for Farmers & Merchants Bank. David was an active member of the Memorial United Methodist Church for 60 years, he served as Treasurer, Committee Chairman and taught Sunday School for the church. He was a member and the Past President of the West Carrollton Lions Club for 30 years and was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship. He was a Kentucky Colonel, and he served on the West Carrollton City Council and the Planning Commission. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Ruth M. (Clark) Roberts on September 8, 2024, his brother Dr. Frederick Roberts and by his sister-in-law Sybil Skopic. He is survived by his loving family: daughter Susan Abrams and husband Phil, his son Billy Roberts, his sister Charlotte Mooney, sister-in-law Cora Carey, his 5 grandchildren Lance Abrams, Mark Abrams, Eli Abrams, Zachary Roberts and Emma Roberts, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services along with Military Honors by the Combined Honor Guard will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton with Pastor Jeremiah Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com