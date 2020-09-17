ROBERTS, Donald J. Donald J. Roberts, 80, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 19, 1939, in Louisa, Kentucky, the son of Earl and Thelma (Pack) Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a dedicated member of Northside Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting Roy Rogers memorabilia and he had one of the largest collections in the country. He also enjoyed reading, music, antiquing and spending time with his family. He was retired from Steel Products (SPECO). Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years; Betty (Riley) Roberts, two children; Donald E. Roberts and Darlene (Gary) Benning Faryman, six grandchildren; Matt (Lindsey), Jeff (Chelsea), Kyle (Lauren), Kassidy, Zach (Kathryn) and Cole, five great grandchildren; Evan, Mackenzie, Will, Chase and Avah and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Dean Roberts. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOMEwith Donald's grandson Matthew Roberts officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

