ROBERTS, Doris Onalee "Lee"



Age 90, formerly of Bellbrook, OH, passed away peacefully September 14, 2021. She is survived by sons Clarke (Carol) Centerville, OH; Bob, Deleon Springs, FL; Tom, Venice, FL; Mike (Karen) Bemus Point, NY; brother Bob (Joan) McCoy,



Akron, OH; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sons David Charles and Daniel



William, sisters Marge Lane and Helena Edwards and brother Leonard McCoy.



She worked the bakery at Foodarama, Bellbrook Community Bank, Cableguard of Dayton, Brink's Home Security, Midwest Abstract, and the Private Industry Council in Columbus before retiring to FL.



Lee's most meaningful role in life was being mother of 6 boys. She loved her animals, even the monkey, while raising her 6 boys with husband Ernest C. Roberts on their beautiful horse farm in Bellbrook, OH. She had a passion for cards, was a Grand Master Bridge player and an avid reader. Lee was an



incredible cook, writing her own cookbook and sharing her gift with everyone.



Lee took life in stride, never complained. She had a God given grace and gratitude for her family and friends and was the biggest advocate for her sons.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Laurelwood Senior Living for the wonderful care of Lee for the past 9 years.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.

