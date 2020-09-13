ROBERTS, Edith Helen Born December 19, 1941 in Hazard, KY, passed away at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Earl and Leanne Cochran, & 2 brothers, Charles Cochran and Donald Cochran. She is survived by her loving husband Rev. John Roberts of Vandalia; son, Michael Roberts (Tracy) of Springboro, OH; daughters, Kimberly Sanford (David) of Tipp City, OH, Lisa Clemmons of Huber Heights, OH; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Mattingly, Zachary Sanford and Lindsey Clemmons; 5 great-grandchildren, Isabella Mattingly, Weston Mattingly, Graham Sanford, Gianna Sanford, Lucy Sanford. She was the founding First Lady of the Pentecostal Apostolic Church, Dayton, Ohio for 51 years. She had a love for music and was very talented in playing the piano and singing. She loved her family, taking great pride in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking and shopping. She worked endless hours at the church that she loved so dear. She was a Sunday school teacher, piano teacher, choir director and performed any role needed at the church. Everyone loved and admired her outgoing personality. She will be greatly missed by the ones who loved her the most. Family will receive friends at a social distancing visitation at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. from 10:30-11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Pastor Matthew O'Shell and Pastor Jeremy Matheny officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

