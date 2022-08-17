ROBERTS, Jerry



Jerry Roberts, 84 unexpectedly went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 10th. He was born 4-12-38. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Middletown. He was a lifelong weightlifter and won several contests in his younger years. He loved watching football on tv and was star football player in high school. He loved hiking, bike riding, and traveling to car shows. Jerry was a huge animal lover and found comfort in his own pets. Jerry loved the Lord and attended church at Christ Life where Reverend Fred and Katrina Wilson pastored. He also attended A New Beginning where Reverend Bruce Powell pastored. Jerry loved to laugh and laughed often. He could fill a room with his laughter. Per his request there will be no funeral.

