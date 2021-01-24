ROBERTS, Larry Dale "Blue"



Age 69, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 7, 1952, in



Indiana but lived in Ohio most of his life. Larry graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1970. He was



employed in the Pickler Department at AK Steel for 40 years, then was an electrician for



Siemens for seven years retiring in 2012. Larry was a member of Poasttown First Church of God. He was a handyman, and could fix anything. He owns a 1968 Chevelle and enjoyed



being a member of the Ohio Valley Cruisers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivor and Naomi (Abner) Roberts; his second wife, Kathi in 2005; one brother, Timothy Wayne



Roberts; and one sister, Deborah Roberts. He is survived by his loving partner for the past 15 years, Sandra Shotwell; four children, Angela Roberts and partner Peanut Chambers,



Joseph Roberts and wife Melissa, Nathan Bair and wife Erin and Todd Roberts and Rhea Jensen; nine grandchildren



including two that he raised, Billy Roberts (wife Brenda) and Kenzie Roberts at home; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Ivor Roberts, Jr. and wife Nam, and John Roberts and wife Carol; one sister, Beverly Patrick; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Poasttown First Church Of God, 6376 Middletown-Germantown Road, Middletown 45042 (Poasttown),



followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com