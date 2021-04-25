ROBERTS, Richard E.



Of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021.



Richard was born on November 11, 1941, in Wheelwright, KY, to the late Raymond and



Frances (Vance) Roberts. He graduated from Wheelwright HS in Kentucky, before attending Pikeville College in KY.



Richard moved to the Dayton area in 1965, with his wife,



Anna (nee Harris), and earned his master's degree in education from Wright State University. He then began his long career in education, most notably with Kettering City Schools. Richard served Kettering for over 30 years as an English teacher, history teacher, and a guidance counselor at Van Buren Middle School before his retirement. Over the years Richard became well known for coaching



numerous junior high sports teams, including, baseball,



basketball, and football. He was a lifelong fan of Kentucky Wildcats basketball. Richard was a passionate follower of Christ and was a longtime member of Southern Hills UMC. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Roberts; sister-in-law, Sue Roberts; and loving wife of 54 years Anna Roberts. Richard is survived by his sons, James (Cassie) Roberts and Ronald (Amy) Roberts; grandchildren, Alex, Morgan, Lee, and Kyle; nephew, Michael (Allison) Roberts; and other



extended family. Due to the pandemic a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of his beloved wife Anna. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Bethany Village for their exceptional care and support. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.routsong.com.

