ROBERTS, Vera

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBERTS, Vera M.

99, of West Melbourne, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Melbourne Terrace in Florida. She was born August 19, 1922, to Florence (Grau) and Albert Doepke. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Roberts; parents; and sister, Dorothy Gannon. She is survived by her children, Cyndy (Jim) Stephenson, Glenn

(Debbie) Roberts; grandchildren, Nicole (Christopher) Smith, Sarah (Nathan) Myers, Jason (Kim) Stephenson, Nathan (Catherine) Stephenson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Justin Smith, Aidan

Stephenson, Andrea Stephenson, William Stephenson; and

sister, Janice Turner. Visitation for Vera will begin on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with prayers to be held at 12 p.m.

Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park.


Funeral Home Information

Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.

110 West Main Street

Trotwood, OH

45426

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

