ROBERTS, William C.



"Carl"



William C. Roberts "Carl" departed this life on March 1, 2021. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Josephine



Roberts and Wilson Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tyrone Brown, sisters Iris Brown, Ellen and Mary Jo Brown, son



Anthony C. Roberts and grandson Darryl K. Roberts, Jr. He is survived by brothers Wilbur Gilmore (Renatha), Thomas Bell, Jerome Bell, sisters Norma Roberts, Katie Louis (Gus), sons Darryl K. Roberts, William C. Roberts II (Jocelyn), Max C.



Roberts and daughter Carla B. Roberts (Michael). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Carl retired from the United States Postal Service after 40 years. He also enjoyed buying, selling and remodeling homes throughout the Dayton area. Nothing gave him more pleasure than getting people started on the road to homeownership. He was an avid football fan and The Cincinnati Bengals was his team. He attended Miami University where he played football. He was a mentor to many and enjoyed his casino trips. He was the owner of Poor Rob's Dairy Treat for a number of years and was a member of the Downtown YMCA where he was affectionately known as the mayor. He was a member of Wayman AME Church and later joined Upshaw AME Church where he attended until his health began to fail. Special thanks to Rook and Hattie Few, Jamie Spencer, the YMCA family, Kaylee Cassidy, Lillian



Armour and many more. Funeral services will be held at



Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 9:00am until 11:00am. Services will begin at 11:00am. Please wear a mask and be prepared to socially distance.



Eulogist Rev. William C. Roberts II.

