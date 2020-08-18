ROBERTSON, Charles S. Charles S. Robertson, 86, of Madison Township, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on May 21, 1934, to parents, Stuart and Josephine (Fletcher-Cushing) Robertson. Charles graduated from the Royal Roads Military Academy in Victoria, British Columbia, and the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario and he served in the Canadian Army. He also graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law. Charles retired from AK Steel as a manager in the purchasing department and following his retirement, he practiced law part-time. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Martha (Baker) Robertson; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Karen) Baker & Michael (Michelle) Baker; nieces, Deborah Galardo, Jody (Dennis) Galardo-Slade & Darlene (Mike) Shaffer; and nephew, William (Kristen) Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Josephine Galardo. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

