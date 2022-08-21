ROBERTSON,



Hon. Sally Ireland



Hon. Sally Ireland Robertson, 74, of Wadena, Minn, died on Aug. 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Robertson, son Colin (Monica) Robertson and daughter Caitlin Robertson, grandchildren Tate, Auden, Lucy Robertson and Juniper Ramsey, brother Tom (Kathy) Ireland and sister Kathleen Russell, beloved extended Robertson, Ireland, Iron Cloud, Russell, and Pratt families and countless friends. The first female judge of the 7th Judicial District, she served 1996-2018. She believed due process was the cornerstone of American democracy and that people should experience the legal system with dignity and humanity. A committed member of arts and conservation organizations, lover of nature and poetry, Sally would ask you to support research to end FTD-ALS. Celebration of life at the Maslowski Center in Wadena; Sat., Sept 17, 4-8PM. Memorial contributions to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, or the ALS Association of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.



