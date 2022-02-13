ROBERTSON, Peggy

ROBERTSON (Harris),



Peggy L.



Age 75, of Trotwood, OH, received her wings on Monday, February 7, 2022. Peggy was born in Newnan, GA, to the late Leon and Sarah (Echols) Harris on October 30, 1946. Her family moved to Dayton, OH, when Peggy was at an early age. Peggy was an active member of Corinthian Baptist Church. She was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1964 and maintained strong friendships with classmates throughout her life. Peggy was married to Donald Robertson for several years and the two remained close friends/family. Peggy retired in 2003 with more than 30 years of service to the federal government. She enjoyed remaining connected with former co-workers and friends. Peggy loved socializing and finding any occasion for family gatherings (though an occasion was not needed for her to get the family together) and spending time with friends. Her home was filled with family, friends that became family, laughter, and plenty of good food. She developed a special connection and friendships with the staff and patients at Fresenius Kidney Care West, where many of them learned that she was tremendously funny and quick-witted. All these relationships truly enriched her life and, more recently, gave her an opportunity to forget about her health issues and focus on others. Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Leon



Harris; mother, Sarah Harris; brother, Donald Harris; and cousin who was as close as a brother, Robert J. "Bobby" Sims.



Peggy leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Tonya, and son, Donald (Scherrie) Robertson; sisters, Carolyn



Harris-Sumlin and Laquita Harris; brothers, Tony (Joyce),



Stanley (Kelly), and Rick (Lisa) Harris; close friend, Donald



Robertson; sister-in-law, Barbara Curtiss; 6 grandchildren, Jay, Jade, Jasmine, Breyon, Joy, and Dorothy; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wealth of family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. (Please wear a mask.) Interment: West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family and virtual streaming link available at www.thomasfunerals.com,

