Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Robertson, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ROBERTSON, Jr., Richard Allen "Ricky"

Age 45, of Troy, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County. Ricky was born to Richard

Allen Robertson, Sr., and the late Sharon Anne (McGee)

Robertson in Charleston, West Virginia. He was a 1994 graduate of Northmont High School. Ricky is survived by his father, Richard (Diane) Robertson, Sr.; five siblings, Michael (Heather) Robertson, Shari Robertson, Mark (Beth) Robertson, Sharla Robertson, and Megan (Rick Bleam) Andrejcio; 14 nieces and nephews, Christian, Alan,

Elizabeth, Ethan, David, Colin, Evelyn, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Alexis, Brooklyn, Nicholas, Xander and Tori; as well as numerous aunts and uncles. Ricky's family would also like to thank the Guy Family, Steve, Jackie, Angie, Jenny, and Chrissy for their many years of love and friendship. Ricky was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Anne Robertson. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A service will immediately follow, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Kroger officiating, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the

convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio State University- Dodd Hall (480 Medical Center Drive Columbus, OH 43210). Online

condolences may be made to the family by visiting


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
MORGAN, Albert
3
MUNCIE, Carrie
4
HUBBARD, Marvin
5
PAPP, James
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top