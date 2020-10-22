X

Robillard, Richard

ROBILLARD, Richard Lee "Rick"

Age 67, passed away on

October 4, 2020. He was a member of Saint Joseph the Carpenter Episcopal Church where he loved to play the

organ. He was preceded in death by parents - Robert E. and Betty Jane Robillard and his grandparents. He is survived by his husband, Kenny Spurling; sons and daughters-in-laws, Justin and Amie, Kevin and Jenni, Robert and Tracy; daughters and sons-in-law,

Abigail Robillard and Peter Horine; grandchildren, Bennett, Brooks, Barrett, Bridger, Boone, Corinna, Ruby and Mavis; brother, Randolph and Catherine Robillard; brothers-in-law, David and Kathy Spurling, Jerry and Tammy Spurling, Tim and Robin Spurling, Jamie Spurling; sisters-in-law, Peggy Swick and Carolyn Robinson; extended family, Andy, Mary, and

Betsy with great-nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to Shiloh Cemetery where Rick will eventually rest with his husband Kenny Spurling. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 10-11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, with memorial service to follow at 11 AM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at


www.atchleyfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Atchley Funeral Home

118 E Main St

Sevierville, TN

37862

