ROBILLARD, Richard Lee "Rick"
Age 67, passed away on
October 4, 2020. He was a member of Saint Joseph the Carpenter Episcopal Church where he loved to play the
organ. He was preceded in death by parents - Robert E. and Betty Jane Robillard and his grandparents. He is survived by his husband, Kenny Spurling; sons and daughters-in-laws, Justin and Amie, Kevin and Jenni, Robert and Tracy; daughters and sons-in-law,
Abigail Robillard and Peter Horine; grandchildren, Bennett, Brooks, Barrett, Bridger, Boone, Corinna, Ruby and Mavis; brother, Randolph and Catherine Robillard; brothers-in-law, David and Kathy Spurling, Jerry and Tammy Spurling, Tim and Robin Spurling, Jamie Spurling; sisters-in-law, Peggy Swick and Carolyn Robinson; extended family, Andy, Mary, and
Betsy with great-nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made to Shiloh Cemetery where Rick will eventually rest with his husband Kenny Spurling. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 10-11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020, with memorial service to follow at 11 AM in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at
