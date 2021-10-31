ROBINETTE, Ted

ROBINETTE, Jr., Ted Ray



Age 58, of Butler Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, 10/21/21. He was preceded by father, Ted Robinette Sr, stepfather, Kenneth Rigsby and nephews, Mark Terry and Chris Girard. Survived by fiancée Lisa Tomlin, mother Bernice Rigsby, daughter Anarah (Seth) Kidd, son Ted Robinette III, and grandchildren, Nick, Piper, Cara, Leo, Nora, and Mya, sisters: Paula (Gary) Terry, Diana Edwardsen-Crawford, Patricia (Joe) Waters, Brenda (Tom) West, Melissa (Scott) Chandler, uncle John (Toni) Thacker, aunts Mary Ann and Louise Robinette plus numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Ted was a member of the First Baptist Church of



Union (Shaw Rd). He was a graduate of Northmont and retired from Honda. He loved music, his piano, and helping others in need. His laughter, smile and sweet nature will be missed by many. Memorial at a later date. Inurnment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Rest in Peace, Ted. To leave a message or share a special memory of Ted with his family, please visit:



