ROBINSON, Barbara E. Barbara E. Robinson, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born March 12, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Dorothy Denney and Elbert and Virginia Mercer. Barb worked at Miller Printing for 18 years. She loved painting and going on random family drives. Barb also loved going to church, singing hymns and talking with her friends. She is survived by her husband, William of 56 years, daughter Melissa (Kevin) Sims, six grandchildren: Amanda, Bill, Ashley, Brittney, Courtney and Megan; eighteen great-grandchildren, sister, Judy Hayes, brothers: Arthur (Jean) Denney, Pete Denney and Sonny Mercer; and several nieces and nephew and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kimberly Sue, sister, Jackie, and brothers: Terry, Carl and Jitter. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may gather from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Online expression of sympathy, her memorial video and live-streaming link is available at www.littletonandrue.com



