Robinson, Brenda Kay



Brenda Kay Robinson, age 74 of Middletown, passed away Monday, August 5, 2024. She was born in Middletown, OH to Robert and Emorine (Davis) Little. She was a graduate of Lemon Monroe High School class of 1968. She loved to play bingo and to take care of her family. She was a loving wife and mother. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Chester (Dick) Robinson; beloved children, Rick (Sherry) Robinson, Garry (Ruthey) Robinson, Amy (Lonny Blevins) Kallick; dear sisters, Carol Little and Deborah (Paul) Anderson; dear brother, Mike (Dawn) Little. Cherished grandchildren, Terrah (Mark) Jordan, Devon Cain, Shelby Robinson, Ashley Robinson, Bradey Kallick, Hailey Robinson, Erin Robinson, Morgan Robinson and Rylee Kallick; 6 great- grandchildren, and special sister-in-law, Jane. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Dale (Teresa) Little. A Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2024 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Ball and Pastor Todd Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



