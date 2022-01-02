Hamburger icon
ROBINSON, Charles

ROBINSON, Charles Richard "Dick"

Age 94, passed away 12/24/2021. He was born to parents Frank and Guilia Robinson on 11/17/1927, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Mark Robinson of Liberty Township, Ohio; a sister-in-law Martha Meinhardt and niece Stacy Boswell both of Virginia Beach, VA. Dick was married to Barbara Smith Robinson for 62 years. He worked at Huffy

Corporation as Corporate Credit Manager and Assistant

Treasurer. He was an avid golfer and a member of Sugar

Valley Country Club since 1972. No services are planned

locally. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

