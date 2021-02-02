ROBINSON, Charlotte A.



Charlotte A. Robinson was called home on January 29, 2021, at the age of 76, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 6, 1944, she was preceded in death by her father, Edward, her mother Rose (Amato), and her sister, Margaret (Saum). She was married to Robert Paul Robinson for 37 years until his death in 2011. Charlotte dedicated her life to the service of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and to her family. She lived most of her life in Springfield, Ohio, until 2016 when she moved to Florida, and was a longtime member of the Lawrenceville Church of God. She graduated from Northeastern High School and worked at Sweet Manufacturing and Assurant, among other places in Springfield. After moving to Leesburg, FL, she started working at Phillips Toyota of Leesburg. She is survived by eight children: Suzanne M.



(Tommy) McWhorter, Stephanie (Kenneth) Wooten, William Edward (John) Robinson, all of Springfield; Robert Paul (Tommi) Robinson of Kentucky, Jeffrey A. (Rene) Bishop of Tennessee, Paul Robert Robinson of Troy, Ohio, and Brian K. (Marcia) Robinson of Florida; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff



Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

