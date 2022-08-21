ROBINSON,



David Eugene Robinson (63) loving father, grandfather, partner and friend of Colonial Beach, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 5th, 2022.



David was born on February 10th, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was a proud grandpa to his only grandchild, Enola. He was an avid sports fan but loved his Cincinnati Reds most of all. A lifelong teacher of baseball, he took great pride in sharing his love and knowledge of the sport. David moved to Colonial Beach in 2018 and enjoyed watching the wildlife on the Potomac River. In his free time, David also enjoyed bowling, fishing and being a cat dad. Along with his fiance, Sherry Clemente, David fostered many kittens and loved watching them grow, play and move on to loving homes.



David is survived by his fiance, Sherry Clemente, two children Ryan Robinson and Caitlin Weddle (Shane), a granddaughter Enola Robinson, brother Dale Robinson (Paula) and the mother of his children, Mari Lin Robinson. He is preceded in death by his parents Glenn and June Robinson (Carter) and a brother Glenn "Butch" Robinson.



A celebration of life held on September 10th, 3 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH.

