ROBINSON,



Deborah Jean "Deb"



Deborah Jean "Deb" Robinson, 69, of Springfield, passed away January 17, 2021, in her home. She was born December 5, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph Eugene and Mary Lou (McFarland) Lynch. Deb had retired from Job & Family Services after being employed as a Case Worker there for 29 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, watching tv, and riding motorcycles. She loved her dogs. She is survived by son, Cory E. Robinson; stepsons, Terry Wade Robinson II and Daniel W. Robinson; brother, Michael E. Lynch; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Ruth Lynch; brother, Starley G. Lynch; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Victor Wallwell officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:30 pm until the services begin. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

