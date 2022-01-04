Hamburger icon
ROBINSON, GLADYS

ROBINSON (Powell),

Gladys

Age 93, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Carlisle Manor where she had resided for 1 ½ years. She was born September 2, 1928, in Sebring, Florida, and lived in the Middletown area most of her life. Gladys was a manager at the U.D.F. Stores in Hunter and Middletown for 20 years. She was an avid reader. Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas Elijah and Bernice (Shirley) Powell; and two daughters, Anne Albright and Mary Poisson. She is survived by eleven children, Sharon (Ken) Osgood, Gerald Cross, Robert Cross, David Cross, Ellen (Neil) Noyes, James Robinson, Steve (Quarnie) Robinson, Edward Robinson, Kathy (Tim) Chandler, Chet Robinson and Gary Robinson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website,


www.herr-riggs.com


