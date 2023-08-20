Robinson, James "Jimmy"



ROBINSON, James D. "Jim", 66 died suddenly, Wednesday August 16, 2023 in Vandalia. Jim was the co owner of American Metalworks in Dayton. He was an elite member of Mega City Hockey where he was known as elGato, Jimmy the Scuffer and the Silver Fox. Jim loved being the official scorer for the University of Dayton Men's basketball and football teams for over 30 years. He is survived by his loving family; wife Kimberly; son Alex (Katie) and daughter Kelly (Robert White) and his much treasured grandsons Luca James and Charlie, his Mother Kathryn "Anne"; sister Joyce E. (Dick Wendling) Robinson. He is preceded in death by his father Charles A. Robinson. He is also survived by many loving cousins and life long friends. His laugh was infectious, his smile always present and he will be remembered with love always. "Grief is love with nowhere to go." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon Monday, August 21, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 753 S Hyatt St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Officiated by Father Kyle Schnippel. The family will receive friends 9am-12pm Monday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruff Transport or the American Heart Association in Jim's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



