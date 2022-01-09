ROBINSON, Jane Baehr



Born in 1920 in Cincinnati, passed away on January 6, 2022. She was a graduate of Withrow High School and Ohio Wesleyan University where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Kappa Kappa Gamma. She married William K. Robinson in 1941 and they moved to Middletown in 1954. Jane was the first woman stock broker in southwest Ohio from 1960-1963 and, from 1966-1972, managed the Miami-Middletown University Bookstore. For many years thereafter, she planned the post-meeting trips for the Urban Land Institute and continued for many more years as a travel planner and escort with family and friends throughout much of the world. She also volunteered for many years with Hospice of Middletown as well as with Mount Pleasant. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Taylor Baehr and Leonard "Teddy" Baehr; husband, William K. Robinson; son, W. Ken Robinson, Jr.; grandson, Greg Sutton and son-in-law, William Moland. Surviving Jane are children, Janet Moland and Leonard (Cynthia) Robinson; grandchildren, Matthew (Chrisy) Sutton, Geoffrey (Amanda) Robinson, Mark (Amy) Robinson and Chip (Kelly) Robinson; great-grandchildren Gage Sutton, Charley, McKenzie, Baehr, Hadley, Hazel, Rylynn, Leland and Axel Robinson; and half-sisters



Betsy (Ramie) Pearson and Marie (Mark) Timko. Her family thanks all of the staff and management of Mt. Pleasant community including the rehab center. In addition, Jane was an avid reader and appreciated the volunteers of the Monroe Midpoint Library branch. Thus, in lieu of flowers, Jane's wish would be for memorials to be sent to the Midpoint Library, 6 East Street, Monroe, OH 45050 and Hope House, 1001 Grove St., Middletown, OH 45044. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 12th at 11:00 AM at the Mary H. Kittredge Chapel at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe.



