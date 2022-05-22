dayton-daily-news logo
ROBINSON, Jeannette

ROBINSON (Stewart), Jeannette M.

Jeannette M. (Stewart) Robinson, 98, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born February 14, 1924, in Ridgeway, Ohio, the daughter of Carl M. and Aretta (Scott) Stewart. Mrs. Robinson retired from DESC

after many years of dedicated service. She is survived by her children, Keith Robinson,

Muhammad Abdulmulhyi and Debra Robinson; sister, Laura Stewart and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation is Monday, May 23, 2022, from 11 a.m.

until the time of service at 12 noon in El Bethel Temple.

Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.


www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com


