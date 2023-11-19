Robinson, Kent



Alan Kent Robinson, affectionately known as Kent, passed away on November 13, 2023 in Kettering, Ohio after a long illness. Born on March 24, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, he was the loving son of the late Renald and Dortha (Mason) Robinson. Kent was a man of tremendous accomplishments and passions. Education played a significant role in his life; he earned an undergraduate degree from Ohio Wesleyan University where he not only excelled academically but also shone on the football field and track. Continuing his educational journey, Kent earned a Master's Degree in Science from Wright State University. Throughout his illustrious career as an educator, he devoted over 40 years to shaping the minds of young individuals. 24 of those remarkable years were spent at Greenon High School. Kent went beyond being just a teacher; he wore various hats throughout his tenure-coaching football, track, and girls basketball. He umpired softball games and took charge as a referee for women's basketball and football matches. Beyond the realm of athletics, Kent had a deep-rooted interest for geology. When he wasn't exploring geology or coaching sports, you could find Kent honing his swing on the golf course. But Kent's sense of adventure didn't stop at geology and golf. He was also an avid roller coaster addict. Kent was also a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. Above all else, family meant everything to Kent. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 59 years, Gayle Robinson, children, Kara L. (Bennett Crook) Robinson, Kyle (Debbie) Robinson, and Kirk Robinson, grandchildren, Max Crook, Kylie Robinson, and Daniel Robinson, sister, Marsha Snyder, uncle, Roger Mason, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. While we mourn Kent's passing, let us celebrate his incredible achievements and the imprints he left on each of our hearts. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Northridge United Methodist Church. The family will receive guests for an hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Kent's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





