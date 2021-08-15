ROBINSON, Leonard M.



"Len"



Age 77 of Centerville, passed away at home Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Barbara, a brother Alfred, a sister Joyce, a granddaughter Christine, and a grandson Benjamin. Survivors include his wife of 46 years Carol, children Denise (Mohamed) Hamdi, Amanda (John) Robinson, Jennifer (Michael) Butler, a son Scott (Jennifer) Robinson, a brother Gene Robinson, 11 grandchildren Callan, Margaret, Noah, Olivia, James, Lenny, Danny, Suzannah, Alayna, William, and Hadassah, 1 great-granddaughter Madison and numerous nephews, nieces, sisters and brothers-in-law. Len was a USAF veteran, member of the American Legion, an avid golfer, loved classic cars but most of all loved his family. Funeral Service 2 pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Friends may call from 12 noon until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at a later date at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

