ROBINSON, Philip E.



Philip E. Robinson aka Phather Phil. I left you all on 11-4-2021. I've had a good long life since 07-26-25. I've seen the passing of my parents, Philip & Gladys, my wife, Eileen, and our son, Dan. But I've had the good fortune of still having our daughter, Terry Burns and her husband, Dick, and our son,



Douglas Robinson. Four granddaughters, Tammy Hyman and her husband, Dan, Tiffany Gardner and her husband, Ryan, Heather Brom and Sarah Criscola and her husband, Paul, and one grandson, Tim



Collins. Each of the girls knew they were my favorite. Lol. One of the joys of having a long life are seeing your great grandchildren. I had seven! Aaron, Zachary, and Sarah Hyman, Jaxson and Blake Gardner, and Weston and Finley Criscola. I've enjoyed many friends, in particular those of my church, the church without walls, and Centerville Noon Optimist who bring out the best in kids and yourself and, of course, Lynne Reilly. Having been blessed so richly, I hope I was a blessing to all who knew me. My parting advice is if you want to live the good life, be the kind of person that when your feet hit the floor in the morning, the devil says "Oh crap they are up."



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, at Restoration Church (63 E. Franklin Street, Centerville, OH 45459). Funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Family will hold a private burial at a later time. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Restoration Church, Re: Mortgage Fund, or Noon Optimist Club of Centerville, Re: Long Term Planning (PO Box 750492), Centerville, OH 45475). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

