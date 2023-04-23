Robinson, William

Robinson, III, William Jack "Tony"



William Jack Robinson III, age 59, of Springfield went home to be with the Lord at his residence surrounded by his loving family on April 18, 2023. He was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on April 15, 1964, to William "Robin" Jack Robinson Jr., and Juanita June Higginbotham Robinson. He was preceded in death by his father, sister; Diane Robinson, and mother-in-law; Dulane Chapman. William leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years; Kelli Robinson, his children; William (Desirah) IV, Alexander(Janiece), Travis, Tiffany, 9 grandchildren, his mother, siblings: Juanita (James) Dean, Robin (Kevin) Echols, Nathan (Machelle) Robinson Sr., father-in-law & mother-in-law; Alvin & Sandra Chapman, sisters-in-law; Karine (Kalfin) Brooks, Karmen (Don) Hoefelmeyer, brother-in-law; Chad (Lori) Chapman, his faithful dog; Dusty, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins, Church Family and Friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 28th, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at Grand Ave. Church of God, Springfield. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



