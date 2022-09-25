ROCCO, Anthony David "Tony"



Passed peacefully with his family surrounding him on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on March 13, 1934, in North Bergen, New Jersey, to the late Bernardino and Carmela (Arenella) Rocco. He moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, raised his family in Englewood, Ohio, and then moved to Springboro, Ohio. He graduated from Emerson High School in Union City, New Jersey, and Seton Hall University. He was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He was an accountant with Mead Corporation for 34 years. He then had his own accounting services business and worked as a tax preparer for Reliable Tax & Bookkeeping. He was a long-time member of Emmanuel Catholic Church and the John Pirelli Lodge #1633. He also was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing with his Wednesday golf group. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Josephine "Jo" (Smargiassi), his children, Diane (Michael) Stoner, David (Carolyn) Rocco, and Dina (Michael) Minneci, his grandchildren Anthony (fiancée Kristin), Elizabeth (Dan), Sarah, Matthew, Jeremy, Grace (fiancée Dan), Sophia, Charles, and Caitlin, and his great-grandchildren Aiden and Harper. He is preceded in death by his brother Ralph Rocco and his sisters Amelia (James) Halton and Aurelia (Gerard) Corea. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital and Dayton Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made in Bob's name to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

