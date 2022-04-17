ROCKEY,



Samantha Marie



Cherished daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend, passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 25. Daughter of Scott Rockey (fiance Jody McLaren), the late Marcey Hymer (Rob Hymer) and sister of Matthew Rockey, Preston and Mason Dorsey.



Beloved granddaughter of Gail and Janice Hinderlong. Niece of JP Grennay and Marc and Shawnda Hinderlong. Also



preceded in death by grandparents, Richard and Joan Rockey, and aunt, Laurie Grennay. Special friend to Jung Woo Lee (Patrick), Chase Eden, and Jacob Urmston. Dearly loved by her cats, Sheldon, Ian, Buster, Thomas, Joey, Abby, Molly, Jack,



Elliott, and Mitzi. Graduate of Fairfield High School, class of 2015, and member of Fairfield High School Marching Band. Employed at Barnes and Noble Cafe at Union Center. A gifted artist, accomplished gamer, lover of animals and Halloween enthusiast. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Township, OH 45044 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 11 am until time of funeral



service at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Brookside Cemetery in West Chester, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Friends Humane Society at 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 in honor of Samantha Rockey.

