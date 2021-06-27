RODDY, Glen



Glen Roddy passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021, with his wife by his side. Glen was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, (Monroe County), to Laura and Benton Roddy on November 9, 1930. He moved to Dayton, Ohio, when he was 12 years old and resided in Dayton until he enlisted in the United States Air Force, whereby he served in the Korean War.



Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he moved to Ashland, Ohio, and joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Glen spent almost 30 years serving in that position, most of which was at Post 9 in Butler County, Ohio. After he retired from the Highway Patrol, he worked for the Ohio BMV as a Field Investigator. One of Glen 's greatest assets, was his affable personality. He loved meeting and conversing with just about anyone and as a result of this



character trait, after two retirements, he continued to work as a UTS driver until he was 84. Glen was a storyteller-and oh the stories he could tell after living over 90 years.



One family member commented that when you think of Glen, you can't help but smile-or laugh. Glen was a character. One minute you'd find him jumping off his diving board sporting a Roaring 20's bathing suit or wearing a pair of sunglasses



complete with windshield wipers. Another friend (D.P.)



commented about Glen's self-effacing sense of humor and the fact that he was his brother because he came from the great state of Kentucky. But Glen had a serious side as well. He was an extremely loving husband, father, and grandfather. Glen loved caring and nurturing his children. His happiest moments were when they visited, and he was surrounded by their love. His children said he was the most loving father anyone could ask for, he was a giant of a man. Glen was O'Pop to 9 grandchildren. They gave him great joy.



Glen was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and most recently his brothers-in-law David J. Niehaus and Christian Benninghofen.



Glen leaves to morn his loss: his wife, Brenda (Hogg) Roddy, his children Toni Roddy of Westchester, Ohio, and Phil Roddy of Pompano Beach, Florida (and their mother Ardyce Garry). He also leaves his stepchildren Kari Baker Shaw (Jeff) and Beckie Baker (Jenny) as well as his loving grandchildren.



Glen's wife Brenda, referred to Glen as the love of her life-her everything. Glen loved to dance and after he passed, she thanked him for the Dance: Lyrics by Garth Brooks:



Looking back on the memory of



The dance we shared 'neath the stars above



For a moment all the world was right



How could I have known that you'd ever say goodbye



…I could have missed the pain



But I'd had to miss the dance.



On Glen's last day of life, he said, "I've lived one hell of a life. I've traveled from the "out house" to the White House and all points between. I've had a great life and I have an angel for a wife-the kids are taken care of. But, I'm tired now-then he quoted his late brother-in-law, and said "…he (Dave Niehaus) said we're born to die and we're only in this world to prepare for eternity-and no one's gotten out alive yet."



Rest in peace dear man!



A tribute to his life will be held privately with his family.

