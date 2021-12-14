RODESKY, Richard



"Cole"



Age 58 of Kettering, passed away on December 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father Richard Rodesky. He is survived by his mother Doris Jean (Arnett) Rodesky, brother Scott (Dana) Rodesky, sister Eva (Mike) Riley, nephews Ryan Rodesky, Garrett Riley and



Harrison Riley. Cole graduate from Wright State University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in Business Marketing. He then worked for Kettering City Schools as an aide to the handicapped which he found very rewarding. He later worked for DP&L and in 2003 went on to work for Sinclair Community College where he currently served as a Sr. Academic Advisor. He enjoyed nature and walking through the parks of Kettering. Cole enjoyed the arts and spending time at many art



galleries and estate auctions. Cole loved his parents, family and friends. He was a compassionate soul and very sentimental. He cared for his father, until he passed away in 2012, and continued devoted care for his mom Jean. The family will



receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3907 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. on Friday, December 17, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kettering Parks Foundation.



