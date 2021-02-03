RODGERS, Mary T.



Mary T. Rodgers, 74, of Ruskin, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 7:02 P.M. Tom Rodgers, her husband of 38 years was by her side.



Mary was born to the late Charles V. Martin and Loretta A. (Board-Martin) Jenkins on September 13, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio. She attended High School at Springfield High. In 1983 she graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors from



Central State University with a degree in Psychology. She and Tom "Poppy" Rodgers were married on September 16, 1982, at approximately 2:00P.M. They lived much of their married life in Conroe, Texas, and Springfield, Ohio, before finding their retirement location of Ruskin, Florida. Mary is survived by her Loving Husband, Tom "Poppy" Rodgers, her Daughters Adrianne (Kenny) Stagner, Victoria Rodgers, her four Grandchildren, Sabrina Chandler, Jacob (Andrea) Pike, Harley (Erin) Gay, Lorien (Troy) Ferguson, six Great-Grandchildren, Myah Venrick, Kylie Venrick, Tristan Venrick, Xavier Ferguson, Oydn Ferguson, James Shadrack Pike, and her Sister, Sharon Scott Sanders. She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles V. Martin, her Mother, Loretta A. Jenkins, and her Sister, Valerie A. Mason. She leaves behind many cherished loved ones,



family, and friends.



Momma was a very unique woman, had an undeniable laugh, was quick with wit, she was sassy and spunky, when she loved you, she loved you with all she had. She could sometimes be prickly, she had no filter, she was quick to tell you how it was, whether you liked it or not. She never knew a stranger. In her later years she spent a lot of quiet time on her porch with the Lord and her bible studies. Momma loved the Lord more than anything and has passed down a legacy of love, not only to her family, but also to many of those she encountered during her life.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the Lake View Shelter House at the C.J. Brown Damn and Reservoir, Saturday, May 15, 2021. There will be more details to come as the date



approaches.



She is loved and will be missed by many.

